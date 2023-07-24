Pakistan's election commission has issued a non-bailable arrest warrant for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Geo news reported, the latest in a series of legal hurdles facing the cricketer-turned-politician.

Khan was arrested in May by Pakistani authorities in connection with a corruption case, which sparked deadly unrest across the country.

He was released on bail within days. It was not immediately clear which charge the Election Commission's order related to and whether police would act on the warrant.