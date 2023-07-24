WORLD
2 MIN READ
A restaurant owner in Sweden refuses to sell drink to Quran-burner
A Christian Iraqi immigrant in Sweden's capital has refused to sell drink Salwan Momika, who desecrated Quran, due to his insulting act against Islam.
A restaurant owner in Sweden refuses to sell drink to Quran-burner
Momika, an Iraqi-origin man living in Sweden, burned the Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
July 24, 2023

Iraqi national Salwan Momika, who burned the Quran in Sweden, was turned away from a restaurant owned by a Christian Iraqi immigrant.

Ibrahim Sirimci, who runs a restaurant in the capital Stockholm, refused to sell soft drinks to Momika.

The restaurant owner shared the incident live on social media.

A Christian Iraqi citizen who was also at the restaurant told Momika: "I'm Iraqi too, I'm a Christian. What you did is shameful. You insulted Islam. You hurt us as you hurt everyone else."

Speaking to Anadolu, Sirimci said Momika came to his shop to buy soft drinks, and when he realised who he was, he did not sell it to him.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedMuslim world slams Quran desecration in Sweden

Sirimci said: "He came to my shop and wanted to buy soft drinks. I recognized him and said, 'You are the person who burns Quran, you cannot have any soft drinks.'"

Momika, an Iraqi-origin man living in Sweden, burned the Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque on the first day of Eid al Adha.

On July 20, Momika desecrated the Quran and the Iraqi flag under police protection in front of the Iraqi Embassy in Stockholm.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korean ex-president faces 10-year prison sentence over martial law bid
Cambodia accuses Thailand of escalating border attacks despite ongoing military talks
Japan okays record $58 billion defence budget for fiscal 2026 amid China tensions
Israeli settlers expand illegal outpost on seized land in occupied West Bank
Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria
US voices concern over Cambodia–Thailand clashes, offers to facilitate talks
Israeli aggression causes $7M in losses to Palestinian farmland in one week
Israel will 'never leave' Gaza, defence minister says
'I won't be bullied away from my life's work': UK tech campaigner sues Trump admin over US entry ban
'Good' talks with US envoy Witkoff, Kushner on ending Russia war: Zelenskyy
Palestinians retrieve bodies of journalist, several other victims of Israeli genocide in Gaza
From retro TV screens to Dubai skies: Turkish teen writes Tetris history
Kazakhstan interim report cites possible warhead impact in AZAL plane crash
Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen Airport serves record 44.2M passengers in 11 months
Türkiye examining wreckage of crashed drones: defence ministry