The Museum Hotel in Türkiye's scenic Cappadocia region is now listed among the world's 50 best luxurious hotels, the American-style magazine Robb Report announced Monday.

The hotel, the only one from Türkiye to be entered in the list, secured its place among the few finest hotels worldwide.

Built into ancient ruins and caves, the Relais & Chateaux-endorsed “living museum” is filled with historical monuments from the Hittite, Roman, Seljuk and Ottoman periods, which are all registered with the Nevsehir Museum.

The magazine noted that none of the 34 rooms at the resort are the same, including “Harem Cave” or the “Divine Suite,” which has one of the best views in the region.

Located in Uchisar at the pinnacle of UNESCO World Heritage site Cappadocia in central Anatolia's Nevsehir province, Museum Hotel was opened in 2003.

"The biggest and best suites even include large swimming pools inside," said Jonathan Alder, one of 21 travel specialists endorsed by the Robb Report.

"The breakfast is amongst the best I’ve ever had in my life, and the dinners are so good you won’t even want to consider another restaurant. They even have their own winery offsite, truly making the entire experience remarkable," Alder added.