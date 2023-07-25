Tuesday, July 25, 2023

1440 GMT - The European Union is ready to export almost all of Ukraine's agriculture goods via "solidarity lanes", the EU's agriculture commissioner Janusz Wojciechowski said, after Russia pulled out of the Black Sea grain deal this month.

Solidarity lanes are rail and road transport connections through EU member states that border Ukraine.

"It is not the first time Russia uses food as a weapon...the situation is similar to the beginning of the war," Wojciechowski told reporters.

"We are ready to export almost everything. This is about four million tonnes per month of oilseeds and grains and we achieved this volume in November last year," he added.

Wojciechowski said 60 percent of Ukraine's exports were shipped via solidarity lanes and 40 percent went via the Black Sea while the the grain deal was in operation.

More updates: 👇

1752 GMT - US announces new $400M military aid package for Ukraine

The United States announced a new $400 million military assistance package for Ukraine featuring ammunition for artillery and air defence systems.

The announcement on the aid -- which will be drawn from US military stocks -- comes as Ukrainian troops press ahead with a slow-moving counteroffensive against Russian forces.

The package includes munitions for both Patriot and NASAMs air defence systems as well as Stinger missiles, 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers, and more than 28 million rounds of small arms ammunition a nd grenades, the Pentagon said in a statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the assistance is aimed at "strengthening Ukraine's brave forces on the battlefield" and "helping them retake Ukraine's sovereign territory."

1640 GMT - Putin to discuss Ukraine with African leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin will discuss Ukraine with leaders of African countries, who will gather for a Russia-Africa summit hosted in Saint Petersburg later this week, the Kremlin said.

"On July 28, Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a working lunch with a group of leaders of African states on Ukraine issues," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russia "appreciates the sincere efforts of the African partners for a political resolution of the conflict," the Kremlin said.

Several African leaders including South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected at the summit set for Thursday and Friday in Putin's native city.

The Kremlin said that 49 African countries have confirmed their participation.

1505 GMT - Any Russian bid to stop grain leaving Ukraine 'unacceptable': UK

Any efforts by Russia to prevent grain from leaving Ukraine would be "completely unacceptable", UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, as his foreign minister warned that civilian ships in the Black Sea could be targeted.

Sunak said he had talked to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone "and made it clear that any Russian attempt to stop grain leaving Ukraine is completely unacceptable".

His foreign minister James Cleverly earlier tweeted that the UK was concerned Russia was planning to disrupt grain exports.

"The UK believes that Russia may escalate its campaign to destroy Ukraine's food exports by targeting civilian ships in the Black Sea," he said.

"Russia should stop holding global food supplies hostage and return to the deal," Cleverly added.

1435 GMT - Russia says army advanced 2 km in east Ukraine in 24 hours

Russia said that its forces had progressed by up to two kilometres (1.2 miles) along a section of the front in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

"The total advance of our units amounted to up two kilometres in depth along up to four kilometres of the front" in the direction of Lyman, the defence ministry said in a statement.