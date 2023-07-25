With its new constitution, Mali has dropped French, which has been the West African country's official language since 1960.

Under the new constitution passed overwhelmingly with 96.91% of the vote in a June 18 referendum, French is no longer the official language.

French will be the working language from now on, and the 13 national languages spoken in the country will also receive official language status.

Around 70 local languages are spoken in the country and some of them, including Bambara, Bobo, Dogon and Minianka, were granted national language status under a 1982 decree.

The renaming of the previous constitution in Mali, known as the colonial-era constitution, further emphasises the importance of the new constitutional amendments.

Meanwhile, Assimi Goita's gesture of showcasing the Turkish-made Bayraktar AKINCI Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle (UCAV) model during the signing event captured significant attention.