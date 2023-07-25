North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, South Korea’s military said, adding to a recent streak in weapons testing that is apparently in protest of the US sending major naval assets to South Korea in a show of force.

In its third round of launches since last week, North Korea fired the missiles just before midnight from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday.

It said both missiles travelled around 400 kilometres (248 miles) before landing in waters off the Korean Peninsula’s eastern coast.

Its statement called North Korea’s missile launches a "grave provocation" that threatens regional peace and stability.

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said his government lodged a protest to North Korea over the launches, which is usually conveyed through its embassy in Beijing.

He said Tokyo was doing its utmost for surveillance while stepping up trilateral security cooperation with Washington and Seoul.

No damage has been reported related to the missiles, which, according to Japan's Defence Ministry, fell outside the country's exclusive economic zone.

Related North Korea fires ICBM that may have been new type of weapon

US submarine arrives in South Korea

The launches came hours after South Korea’s navy said a nuclear-propelled US submarine — the USS Annapolis — arrived at a port on Jeju island.