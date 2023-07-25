Blistering heat that has baked swathes of North America and Europe this month would have been "virtually impossible" without the impact of the climate crisis, researchers said, as intense temperatures spark health alerts and stoke ferocious wildfires.

In the new rapid analysis of the scorching temperatures on Tuesday, scientists from the World Weather Attribution group found that the heatwaves in parts of Europe and North America would have been almost impossible without "climate change."

"The role of climate change is absolutely overwhelming," said climate scientist Friederike Otto, of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment, Imperial College London.

Heatwaves in China were made 50 times more likely by global warming, they found.

Scientists have already established that the climate crisis with about 1.2 degrees Celsius of global warming since the late 1800s has made heatwaves in general hotter, longer and more frequent.

To trace how far the July heatwaves in the northern hemisphere had departed from what would have been expected without that warming, Otto and her WWA colleagues used weather data and computer model simulations to compare the climate as it is today with that of the past.

Otto said in the past it would have been "basically impossible" that such severe heat waves would happen at the same time and that people should no longer be surprised to see temperature records tumbling.

More frequent heatwaves