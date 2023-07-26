Over two decades have passed since the town of Srebrenica witnessed the genocide of more than 8,000 Bosniak men and boys, leaving behind an indelible mark of pain and loss.

As this year marked the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide, Bosnia and Herzegovina buried 30 recently identified genocide victims in a solemn memorial service.

Among those who survived the atrocities, Camil Durakovic was elected as the Vice President of the Bosnia and Herzegovina entity of Republika Srpska in 2022.

Born in the village of Luka, Srebrenica, in 1979, Durakovic's connection to the Srebrenica genocide remains profound. After a period of living in the United States from 1996 to 2005, Durakovic returned to his homeland and started his socio-political journey in Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2005.

Durakovic spearheaded the management of the centre for providing services to the citizens in the Municipality of Srebrenica from 2008 to 2012. His dedication and expertise led to his roles as an Adviser to the Mayor for international relations, Deputy Mayor, and acting Mayor of Srebrenica.

Durakovic's independent candidacy, with the support of all pro-Bosniak parties, resulted in his election as Mayor of Srebrenica in 2012.

Duraković’s journey is encapsulated in his book “Srebrenica – A Forgotten Promise,” further highlighting his dedication to preserving the memory and the lessons of the past to guide a future built on resilience, justice, and reconciliation.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Durakovic talks about many aspects of post-genocide Bosnia, including the impact of the war on Bosnian society.

TRT WORLD: How is daily life in Bosnia Herzegovina on the societal level after the war?

CAMIL DURAKOVIC: Bosnia and Herzegovina, after the war, remains marked by the conflict. In a physical sense, scars of the war still exist, with bombed and bullet-riddled buildings standing as stark reminders of the past in many cities and towns. The war has had a significant impact on the country's economy as well. Economic development has been slow, with high unemployment rates, especially among the youth. This has led to a significant brain drain, with many young, educated Bosnians leaving the country to seek better opportunities elsewhere.