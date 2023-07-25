Greece is continuing efforts to put out the wildfires on Rhodes and Corfu, islands on opposite sides of the country, from southeast to northwest.

Evacuations continue on both islands as the country was trapped in a third heat wave which caused temperatures to soar above 40C (104F), daily Kathimerini reported on Tuesday.

Over 20,000 people, mostly tourists, have so far been evacuated from Rhodes, lying off southwestern Türkiye, officials said.