WORLD
4 MIN READ
'Dream come true': Philippines celebrates first ever World Cup win
The unfancied Filipino team stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington, triggering celebrations more than 8,000 kilometres away in the Philippines.
'Dream come true': Philippines celebrates first ever World Cup win
Philippines' forward #07 Sarina Bolden (L) celebrates scoring her team's first goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women's World Cup Group A football match between New Zealand and the Philippines at Wellington Stadium [Marty Melville/AFP] / Others
By Staff Reporter
July 25, 2023

Hundreds of Philippine football fans celebrated wildly and some cried after the country's historic first World Cup win on Tuesday.

The unfancied Filipinas stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington, triggering celebrations more than 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) away.

New Zealand, ranked 20 places higher than their opponents, created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 people.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

"In the history of Philippines team sport I don't know if there has been a bigger win," said their Australian coach, who had already masterminded a debut World Cup finals appearance.

"It would have to be one of the best achievements in the history of the country."

In the capital, Manila, elated supporters watching the match live on a big screen in the UP Town Center shopping mall erupted in screams and song. Some cried tears of joy.

"Oh my God, I am so emotional about our first-ever World Cup win," said Bethany Talbot, 21, as she stood in front of large poster of goalscorer Sarina Bolden, a Filipino-American.

"I know all the other girls out there, all the girls, all feel the same. I feel like I'm speechless right now, but I'm so over the moon."

RECOMMENDED

Fans, many wearing the national team's blue, white and red, shouted, hugged and jumped up and down with excitement when Bolden headed the ball into the net in the first half.

That left supporters in the air-conditioned mall jittery with nerves as they watched New Zealand come excruciatingly close in the second half to levelling the score.

Football is not nearly as popular as basketball or boxing in the Philippines, and most of the players on the women's national team have been recruited from the country's large diaspora.

But for Filipino fans at UP Town Center, this victory was special.

"It's always been a dream to play in the World Cup. But winning, winning the first game is surreal," said Christopher Andrew Datu, 40.

"It's a dream come true. It's like telling the Philippines that 'you can do it, you can do it Philippines, you can play football, you belong to the world'."

Minds were already turning to Sunday's game against Norway, with the Philippine Football Federation urging fans to show their support.

"THE FIGHT IS NOT YET OVER," it said on Facebook.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank