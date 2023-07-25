Hundreds of Philippine football fans celebrated wildly and some cried after the country's historic first World Cup win on Tuesday.

The unfancied Filipinas stunned co-hosts New Zealand 1-0 in Wellington, triggering celebrations more than 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) away.

New Zealand, ranked 20 places higher than their opponents, created a string of second-half chances and had a goal disallowed but the Philippines held on for a famous win in front of 32,357 people.

It was the Philippines' first victory at either a men's or women's World Cup and blows Group A wide open.

"In the history of Philippines team sport I don't know if there has been a bigger win," said their Australian coach, who had already masterminded a debut World Cup finals appearance.

"It would have to be one of the best achievements in the history of the country."

In the capital, Manila, elated supporters watching the match live on a big screen in the UP Town Center shopping mall erupted in screams and song. Some cried tears of joy.

"Oh my God, I am so emotional about our first-ever World Cup win," said Bethany Talbot, 21, as she stood in front of large poster of goalscorer Sarina Bolden, a Filipino-American.

"I know all the other girls out there, all the girls, all feel the same. I feel like I'm speechless right now, but I'm so over the moon."