Algerian firefighters have battled blazes that have killed 34 people across the tinder-dry north, destroyed homes and coastal resorts, and turned vast forest areas into blackened wastelands.

Severe fires have raged through the mountain forests of the Kabylia region on the Mediterranean coast, fanned by winds during blistering summer heat that peaked at 48 degrees Celsius (118 degrees Fahrenheit) Monday.

The severe heatwave has been reflected across much of southern Europe and northern Africa.

Greece is battling wildfires on three major fronts, and Italy's Civil Protection Department on Tuesday reported "extensive fires" across the south.

Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent his condolences to the families of those killed - among them 10 soldiers trapped by flames at Beni Ksila, in Bejaia province, according to the defence ministry.

"I have nowhere to go now - my house and that of my son have been completely destroyed by flames," said a tearful elderly woman who lost her daughter-in-law and granddaughter. She spoke on TV from Ait Oussalah.

Authorities reported progress in fighting back the almost 100 fires over recent days, having mobilised more than 8,000 civil defence personnel, 500 fire trucks and multiple chartered aircraft.

Out of 97 blazes burning over three days, most had been brought under control but 11 were still raging by Tuesday afternoon, authorities said as temperatures dropped somewhat and winds eased.

The public prosecutor of Bejaia ordered an investigation into the causes of the fires and possible perpetrators.

More than 80 people, 25 of them military personnel, were injured in Bejaia, Radio Soummam reported.