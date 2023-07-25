A Brussels court has convicted French citizen Salah Abdeslam and Belgian-Moroccan Mohamed Abrini for 2016 bombings in the Belgian capital that killed 32 people, after the country's largest-ever criminal trial.

The high-profile pair - already sentenced to life in jail by France for a 2015 massacre in Paris - were among six accused found guilty on Tuesday of "murder linked to terrorism" over the biggest peacetime attack in Belgium.

The suicide attacks on March 22, 2016 at Brussels' main airport and on the metro system were claimed by Daesh group, also known as the Islamic State (IS).

Hundreds of travellers and transport staff were maimed and seven years on many victims, relatives and rescuers remain traumatised.

The murder convictions leave those found guilty facing a life sentence in Belgium. Sentencing is expected after the summer recess ends in September.

Abdeslam, 33, was the sole surviving perpetrator of the 2015 Paris attack that killed 130 people. Prosecutors told the court they believed the Belgium-based cell also carried out the November 13, 2015 rampage in the French capital.

Abdeslam had fled to Brussels after taking part in the Paris attacks and holed up for four months in an apartment hosting members of the local cell.

He was arrested several days before the Brussels attacks took place.

But the jury - which spent over two weeks deliberating - rejected his claim not to have been involved in planning the violence.

High security

Abrini was found guilty of being one of the teams of suicide bombers who targeted Brussels' airport and a metro station.