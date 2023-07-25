Kenyan President William Ruto has said he is ready to meet opposition leader Raila Odinga "anytime" after months of anti-government protests that have sparked international alarm and calls for dialogue.

"As you have always known, I am available to meet one-on-one with you anytime at your convenience," Ruto said in a post on Tuesday addressing Odinga on Twitter, which is being rebranded as "X".

Since March, Odinga's Azimio coalition has staged nine days of street protests against the government, with the rallies sometimes degenerating into looting and deadly clashes between security forces and demonstrators.

Odinga called off demonstrations in April and May after Ruto agreed to dialogue, but the talks broke down, with Azimio organising several rounds of protests this month.

At least 50 people have been killed in the clashes since March, according to Azimio. Official figures put the toll at 20. "We are witnessing unprecedented police brutality," Odinga told a press conference in the capital Nairobi earlier Tuesday.

"Police and hired gangs have shot and killed or wounded scores of people at close range," he said, adding the violence particularly targeted his Luo tribe.

Mounting criticism

Ruto has defended the conduct of the police, saying last week, "We do not want a country of violence or fighting or destruction of property".

On Tuesday, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, an independent watchdog created by parliament, said it was "disheartening to witness the escalating tensions and blatant disregard for human rights principles" by both rogue demonstrators and police.

Rights groups including Amnesty International last week denounced "repression" by police and said they had evidence of 27 "extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions" in July alone.