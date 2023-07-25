US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has called for political consensus in Israel in a call with his Israeli counterpart, in the latest sign of strain between the allies over an Israeli judicial overhaul that triggered major protests.

"Austin underscored the United States' belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy," a Pentagon readout of the call said on Tuesday.

Austin urged Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant "to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians," the readout of the call added.

The readout did not directly address protests by Israeli reservists, and Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh declined to say during a news conference whether Austin raised any concerns he might have about impacts on Israeli military readiness in the call.

She also declined to elaborate on Austin's comments regarding settler violence in Israel.

Israel's judicial overhaul