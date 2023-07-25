Senegal has announced one more death following a refugee boat capsize off the coast of the capital Dakar, taking the total to 16.

Officials had initially reported 15 people died when the wooden boat overturned overnight Sunday to Monday.

Activity has increased in recent weeks along the Atlantic sea route from northwest Africa used by migrants to try to reach Europe via Spain's Canary Islands.

At least 14 people died in mid-July when a pirogue sank off the northern port city of Saint-Louis, near Senegal's border with Mauritania.