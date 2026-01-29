Egypt has said that it is ready to receive wounded people from Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave once the Rafah border crossing is reopened.

North Sinai Governor Maj. Gen. Khaled Mujawir told Egyptian state television on Wednesday that the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing is prepared for developments on the ground.

“The crisis management centre is working on possible scenarios, including the delivery of aid, if developments allow, in preparation for the reopening of the crossing,” Mujawir said.

Noting that Egypt has made prior preparations, he stressed that coordination is ongoing with the crisis centre in Cairo and all state institutions.

“We are 100 percent ready for the entry of aid and for receiving the wounded from Gaza.”

According to Israel’s state broadcaster KAN, the Rafah crossing is expected to reopen in both directions on February 1.