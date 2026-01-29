WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
'Crisis management centre is working on possible scenarios, including the delivery of aid,' says North Sinai governor.
Cairo ready to receive wounded from Gaza, deliver aid once Rafah crossing reopens: Egypt
According to Israel’s state broadcaster KAN, the Rafah crossing is expected to reopen in both directions on February 1. / Reuters
January 29, 2026

Egypt has said that it is ready to receive wounded people from Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the enclave once the Rafah border crossing is reopened.

North Sinai Governor Maj. Gen. Khaled Mujawir told Egyptian state television on Wednesday that the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing is prepared for developments on the ground.

“The crisis management centre is working on possible scenarios, including the delivery of aid, if developments allow, in preparation for the reopening of the crossing,” Mujawir said.

Noting that Egypt has made prior preparations, he stressed that coordination is ongoing with the crisis centre in Cairo and all state institutions.

“We are 100 percent ready for the entry of aid and for receiving the wounded from Gaza.”

According to Israel’s state broadcaster KAN, the Rafah crossing is expected to reopen in both directions on February 1.

RelatedTRT World - Europe, Canada and Japan condemn Israel’s demolition of UNRWA HQ in occupied East Jerusalem
RECOMMENDED

Fulfilling first phase conditions

US President Donald Trump announced on October 9 2025, that Israel and Hamas had approved the first phase of a ceasefire plan for Gaza during ongoing negotiations in Egypt. The ceasefire went into effect the next day, following approval by the Israeli government.

The body of the last Israeli captive in Gaza, Ran Gvili, was recovered and returned to Israel on January 26, with Palestinian groups in Gaza largely fulfilling the conditions of the first phase of the agreement.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli army has continued attacks against Palestinians in Gaza under various pretexts.

Meanwhile, Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff announced on January 14 that the second phase of a 20-point Gaza plan had begun and that a Gaza National Administration Committee made up of Palestinian technocrats had been formed under the leadership of Ali Shaath to govern the enclave.

The reopening of the Rafah crossing on the Egypt-Gaza border, which Israel has kept closed and under its control since May 2024, and allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza in agreed quantities are also among the commitments in the first phase of the agreement.

RelatedTRT World - Gaza ceasefire's permanence requires full Israeli withdrawal, Palestine tells UNSC
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'