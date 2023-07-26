WORLD
3 MIN READ
US senators alarmed over bioweapons risk by AI that could cause human extinction
Senator Dario Amodei said that AI is not yet capable of helping to build a biological weapon, but that it is a potential risk in the medium term.
US senators alarmed over bioweapons risk by AI that could cause human extinction
Lawmakers around the world are considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 26, 2023

Both Democratic and Republican senators have expressed alarm about the potential for a malevolent use of artificial intelligence, focusing on the possibility of AI being used to create a biological attack.

In a hearing before a subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Dario Amodei, chief executive of the AI company Anthropic, said that AI could help otherwise unskilled malevolent actors develop biological weapons.

"Certain steps in bioweapons production involve knowledge that can't be found on Google or in textbooks and requires a high level of expertise," said Amodei, whose company worked with biosecurity experts on a study of biological risks arising from AI.

"We found that today's AI tools can fill in some of these steps."

Amodei said that AI was not yet capable of helping to build a biological weapon, calling it a "medium-term" risk.

"By enabling many more actors to carry out large-scale biological attacks, we believe this represents a grave threat to US national security," he said.

RelatedBiden, Harris meet with CEOs about artificial intelligence risks
RECOMMENDED

'Human extinction'

Subcommittee chair Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, expressed alarm.

"The experts building these systems are warning of human extinction," he said in opening remarks.

"The goal for this hearing is to lay the ground for legislation. To go from general principles to specific recommendations. To use this hearing to write laws."

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, called for safeguards "that will ensure this new technology is actually good for the American people."

The hearing takes place days after AI companies including OpenAI, Alphabet and Meta Platforms made voluntary commitments to the White House last week to implement measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to help make the technology safer.

Since generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT's human-sounding prose, made headlines early this year, lawmakers around the world began considering how to mitigate the dangers of the emerging technology to national security and the economy.

RelatedChatGPT creator among experts warning of 'extinction risk' by AI
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank