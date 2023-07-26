A man who attacked a mosque in the Toronto area with an axe and planned mass casualties was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to a court-agreed statement of facts published on Tuesday, Mohammad Moiz Omar “intended to perpetrate a mass casualty event,” and he was inflamed with intense hatred and a desire to intimidate Muslims. He believed Islam is “an intolerant and violent religion.”

Armed with bear spray and an axe, Omar entered the Dar Al Tawheed Islamic Centre in Mississauga, where about 30 worshippers were performing early morning prayers on March 19, 2022.

He was stopped before he was able to inflict serious harm on congregants.

On July 19, Omar pleaded guilty to three charges: administrating a noxious substance (bear spray) with the intent to cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon, and mischief to religious property. He also agreed that the attack constituted terrorist activity.

He was 24 years old at the time of the attack.

Horrific attack

During the July 19 hearing, the mosque’s imam, Ibrahim Hindy, said the attack was horrific.