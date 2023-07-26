CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
Powerful typhoon Doksuri tears through northern Philippines
Under alert level 5, the state weather agency warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region.
Powerful typhoon Doksuri tears through northern Philippines
More than 4,000 passengers were stranded at various ports in the country after sea travel was suspended, the Philippine coast guard said. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 26, 2023

A powerful storm has hit the northern Philippines, toppling trees, knocking out power and dumping heavy rain as thousands sheltered with neighbours or in emergency evacuation centres.

At least one person drowned in the province of Rizal in the wake of the typhoon, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.

Typhoon Doksuri was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175 kilometres (109 miles) an hour as it hovered over waters around Fuga Island, off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, the state weather agency said in its latest update at 0000 GMT.

The agency warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region. There have been no reports of casualties.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

"The wind and rain were so strong overnight I could not sleep well," Rey Aguinaldo, a retired government official in the coastal municipality of Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte province, said.

"When I got up today I saw fallen trees and broken branches outside. We have no electricity."

Around 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-metre high storm surges, provincial disaster official Ruelie Rapsing said.

RelatedEvacuations underway in Philippines ahead of super typhoon Doksuri
RECOMMENDED

Flooding in several areas

Fuga is one of the five islands that make up the tiny archipelago.

Flooding has also been reported in the coastal municipalities of Lallo, Pamplona and Claveria.

Rapsing said some people sheltered with neighbours who had concrete houses, while others were taken to municipal halls.

"The roof of the Sanchez Mira municipal hall was blown off," Rapsing said.

"The windows of an evacuation centre there also broke so we had to move them to multi-purpose halls back in their villages."

Doksuri is expected to weaken further as it moves across the South China Sea towards southeastern China.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump wants new, improved nuclear arms treaty with Russia as New START expires
Trump endorses re-election bids of Hungary's Orban, Japan's Takaichi
Maldives rejects UK-Mauritius Chagos deal, moves to reclaim lost maritime zone
Bangladesh court sentences six to death for killings, burning bodies during 2024 uprising
Deadly blast rips through illegal coal mine in India’s Meghalaya state
Trump vows full force to find Savannah Guthrie's mother as case grips America
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Russia, Ukraine conduct prisoner swap as second round of Abu Dhabi peace talks concludes
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank