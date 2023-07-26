A powerful storm has hit the northern Philippines, toppling trees, knocking out power and dumping heavy rain as thousands sheltered with neighbours or in emergency evacuation centres.

At least one person drowned in the province of Rizal in the wake of the typhoon, the national disaster agency said on Wednesday.

Typhoon Doksuri was packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 175 kilometres (109 miles) an hour as it hovered over waters around Fuga Island, off the northern tip of the main island of Luzon, the state weather agency said in its latest update at 0000 GMT.

The agency warned of "violent, life-threatening conditions" as severe winds and heavy rain pounded the lightly populated region. There have been no reports of casualties.

Doksuri had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

"The wind and rain were so strong overnight I could not sleep well," Rey Aguinaldo, a retired government official in the coastal municipality of Pasuquin in Ilocos Norte province, said.

"When I got up today I saw fallen trees and broken branches outside. We have no electricity."

Around 12,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Cagayan province, including 431 in the Babuyan islands, following warnings of three-metre high storm surges, provincial disaster official Ruelie Rapsing said.