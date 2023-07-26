Antony Blinken has become the first US secretary of state to visit Tonga, dedicating a new US embassy and warning South Pacific nations about the perils of "predatory" Chinese investment.

As part of a drive to build Washington's influence across the region and to counter Beijing's growing clout, Blinken touched down in the capital Nuku'alofa on a diplomatic charm offensive on Wednesday.

"We're a Pacific nation", and "we very much see the future in the Indo-Pacific region", Blinken told his hosts.

"We really understand what is a priority for the people here," he added, citing issues like the climate crisis, development and illegal fishing.

Blinken also delivered a barbed warning about aid and investment from Beijing, saying it often comes with strings attached.

"As China's engagement in the region has grown, there has been some - from our perspective – increasingly problematic behaviour," Blinken said.

He claimed China had been behind "some predatory economic activities, and also investments that are done in a way that can actually undermine good governance and promote corruption".

Earlier this year, Micronesia's then-leader David Panuelo publicly accused China of engaging in harassment and espionage and bribing members of his cabinet.

Tonga's debt-laden government is seen as particularly vulnerable to economic pressure from China.