In the summer of 2000, a deadly drought swept through India. Low rainfall in two previous years led to the calamity, killing hundreds of people and severely affecting at least 130 million others.

It was the worst dry spell the country had faced in 100 years. Since then, several more droughts have taken place, accounting for 60 percent of all recorded water shortages in the country.

Around the same time that year, in another part of the globe, the US state of North Carolina's Triangle area reported a severe snowstorm, producing the most amount of snow in 22 years.

The so-called Carolina Crusher forced some of the southern US cities to shut down for days. Similar severe blizzards would follow, including Chicago's "Snowmageddon" of 2011 and the 2019 polar vortex that affected the US Midwest.

Both countries as well as other parts of the world, including South America, West Africa and Europe could experience similar extreme scenarios in the not-so-distant future, and most likely in greater frequencies, should a major Atlantic current collapse by the middle of this century due to global heating, according to a new study published in the journal Nature Communications.

The scientific analysis of changes in sea currents also warned that the collapse could even occur as early as 2025 or as late as 2095, resulting in disastrous consequences worldwide if carbon emissions are not reduced.

For instance, rain patterns that billions of people depend on for agriculture in India, South America and West Africa could be disrupted, resulting in droughts. Although droughts can also be caused by rising temperatures, deforestation and higher demands due to increasing in population, the supply itself could be disrupted due to changing weather patterns.

About half of the world's 7.8 billion population already lives in water-scarce regions, and more droughts could have devastating, if not fatal, effects on them.

Meanwhile, storms and temperature drops in the US and Europe could happen more often, the University of Copenhagen study said, adding that the US East Coast could also see its sea level rising, while the Amazon and the Antarctic could also be further endangered. Flooding could also be more frequent and intense.

The latest study advances earlier findings published in 2021 that also warned that the Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such extent that could bring major disruptions to the world's weather pattern.

Other climate models have said the AMOC will weaken over the coming century but that a collapse before 2100 is unlikely. That's a view being advanced by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change - a Switzerland-based UN body, which is involved in studying and analysing climate crisis caused by human activities.

What is AMOC and how does it work?

The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic.

AMOC is one of the benchmarks that scientists use in determining the Earth's "tipping point" when it comes to climate, and its collapse could signal more dangers to humanity.

The Gulf Stream is part of that system of currents, often described as a "global conveyor belt" that moves warm, salty water worldwide and helps regulate everything from the rate of sea level rise on the East Coast to Europe's average temperatures.