Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, one of the world's longest-serving leaders, has said he will resign and hand power to his eldest son after almost four decades of hardline rule.

"I would like to ask for understanding from the people as I announce that I will not continue as prime minister," the 70-year-old said in a special broadcast on state television on Wednesday.

His Cambodian People's Party (CPP) won a landslide victory in an election on Sunday with no strong opposition, taking 82 percent of the vote, paving the way for a dynastic succession to his eldest son that some critics have compared to North Korea.

Hun Sen has trailed the handover to his son for a year and a half, and the 45-year-old played a leading role in campaigning for Sunday's vote.

But the outgoing leader has made it clear that he still intends to wield influence, even after he steps down, scotching the notion the country could change direction.

Chinese influence

Election authorities disqualified the only serious challenger, the Candlelight Party, on a technicality in advance of the election, and the CPP is expected to win all but five lower house seats.