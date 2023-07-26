The Türkiye forward averaged 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 30 games for Turkish Super Lig club Bursaspor in the 2022-23 season.

He was a 2019 Turkish champion with Anadolu Efes, and won the Turkish league's Slam Dunk Contest in 2020.

Last season Bitim was named in the All-EuroCup Second Team.

He is the Bulls' first Turkish player since former center Omer Asik, who played for Chicago in 2010-2012, and 2018.