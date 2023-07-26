When Shusha hosted the Global Media Forum’s three-day conference from July 21, it marked a momentous occasion for the city known as the “crown jewel of Karabakh”, also identified as the historic cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The three-day conference under the title ‘New Media in the 4th Industrial Revolution’ saw the confluence of 250 representatives from 120 media entities from 50 countries, including leading international broadcasters such as TRT World and Al Jazeera.

The symbolism was not lost on anybody – a prestigious global event taking place in the middle of the liberated territories of Karabakh, previously occupied by Armenia for three decades.

When Shusha fell to Armenia’s occupying forces in May 1992, it constituted a collective trauma for the Azerbaijani people.

Another damaging blow occurred when, merely months before the 44-day war, secessionists of the self-declared “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” (NKR) decided to move their capital from Stepanakert to Shusha, a decision that was not implemented because of their subsequent defeat.

On the other hand, Shusha is also the name of the declaration that illustrates the motto, “One nation, two states”.

Türkiye and Azerbaijan signed a collective defence pact in June 2021, underlining the deep historical and cultural connections between the two countries.

This agreement took bilateral military relations to new heights, greatly enhancing Baku’s military capabilities and leading to the 2020 victory that re-established Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

A devastating occupation

Choosing Shusha as the location of the Global Media Forum was highly symbolic.

Before the occupation, the city hosted dozens of museums, several secondary and higher education institutions, schools, and libraries. The occupying forces annihilated all these cultural assets.

Armenian forces engaged in systematic vandalisation and destruction of various cultural heritage sites, including the desecration of Muslim and Azerbaijani graves.

Such practices, reminiscent of the Nazi regime and the Bosnian Serbs during the 1990s, were aimed at erasing the living and dead from the territory.

This “ethnic cleansing” campaign was part of an overall genocidal strategy destined to sustain the occupiers’ propagandistic discourse and convey an imagined history that expunges the predominant Azerbaijani presence over its territory.

While these vile actions amount to crimes against humanity, the prevailing double standards in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the meek and dysfunctional international justice system have made recourse to those instruments futile.

Azerbaijan is winning the battle

President Ilham Aliyev understood that prevailing militarily on the battlefield is only half the equation.

The other half is to win the battle for reconstruction. Therefore, he mobilised the state resources to initiate the mammoth task of rebuilding long-lost buildings—even entire neighbourhoods in the previously occupied territories, including Shusha.