'Disrespectful': EU slams Quran desecration amid growing Muslim outrage
Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran-burning or desecration by far-right extremists, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.
Earlier, Australia also condemned the provocative act of burning a copy of Islam's holiest book. Photo: AP Archive / AP Archive
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
July 26, 2023

The European Union has condemned the recent desecration of the Quran in Sweden and Denmark.

"The EU reiterates its strong and determined rejection of any form of incitement to religious hatred and intolerance," Josep Borrell, the bloc's foreign policy chief, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Borrell stressed the importance of respecting diversity and other religious communities.

"The desecration of the Quran, or of any other book considered holy, is offensive, disrespectful and a clear provocation. Expressions of racism, xenophobia and related intolerance have no place in the European Union," Borrell added.

Calling for mutual understanding and respect, he said: "These acts committed by individual provocateurs only benefit those who want to divide us and our societies."

Earlier, Australia also condemned the provocative act of burning a copy of the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

"Australia condemns the burning of the Qur'an in Denmark and Sweden. We stand against prejudice and hatred," Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong tweeted.

She added that freedom of religion is a fundamental human right and Australia is also concerned by violent protests in Iraq.

Also Bahrain summoned a Swedish charge d'affaires over the desecration and burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in Stockholm.

The official Bahrain News Agency reported late on Tuesday that Chief of European Affairs Ambassador Ahmed Ebrahim Al Qarainees handed an official note to Swedish Charge d’Affaires Britta Liszt Ann Lindahl.

The note expressed Bahrain’s “protest against the Swedish authorities, which allowed extremists to burn and desecrate copies of the Holy Quran under the protection of the police in the centre of Stockholm.”

Bahrain strongly condemned the repeated practices that incite Muslims' emotions and demanded that measures should be taken to prohibit such acts.

