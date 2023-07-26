Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a petition from former Prime Minister Imran Khan about halting his trial in a lingering case involving the concealment of assets after selling state gifts, officials said.

Wednesday's court ruling was a blow to Khan, who was disqualified by the Election Commission in October 2022 on charges he didn't correctly disclose his assets after selling state gifts that he had received from foreign dignitaries and heads of state after coming to power in 2018.

Under last year's ruling by the country's election oversight body, Khan also lost his seat in the National Assembly in the graft case. Since then, Khan has been fighting a legal battle to avoid conviction in the case by the trial court.

Khan's trial in the case will resume on Thursday at a court in the capital, Islamabad.

Khan has insisted he didn't buy or sell state gifts in violation of the rules. In Pakistan, government leaders are allowed to buy back gifts, but they aren't usually sold. If they are, individuals must declare that as income.

The latest development comes a day after the election oversight body decided to indict Khan on August 2 on charges of publicly insulting its officials last year.

Khan is accused of calling the head of the electoral body, Sikandar Sultan Rajaa, and several of its officials “personal servants” to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at several gatherings before he was disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the graft case.

Sharif replaced Khan in April 2022 after he was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in parliament.