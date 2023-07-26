Spoiler alert! As the movie nears its end, Barbie, the iconic symbol of femininity, leaves her utopian Barbieland, venturing into the real world as a “real” woman, and guess what? She has traded in her high heels for gorgeous pink Birkenstock sandals. Because, you know, Birkenstocks are the ultimate weapon against patriarchal woes, right?

Call it curiosity or a desire to enjoy some sheer irony, but I couldn't resist taking a seat to witness this “enlightening” movie adventure.

Amidst a sea of pink-clad teenagers, excited chatter and selfies with Barbie-branded products, the theatre buzzed with anticipation for what promised to be an empowering cinematic experience. However, my mood quickly shifted as unsettling advertisements preceded the movie, hinting at the impending disappointment that awaited us.

Commercials flooded the screen, and we, the audience, were taken aback by their content. While some featured the expected partnerships with Barbie-branded products like Nyx’s Barbie makeup collections for adults, others raised eyebrows. A commercial promoting an aesthetic surgery clinic was particularly shocking as it presented a troubling message of boosting one’s self-confidence through altering one’s appearance. For body neutrality activists, it was a really in-your-face moment. The ad did not shy away from promoting slim and trim body type and perpetuating unrealistic beauty ideals.

The film finally began after what felt like neverending ads. Barbie’s dream house appeared on the screen, and we were eager to embark on a journey that promised to challenge norms and spark our imagination. However, the promise remained unfulfilled, and what unfolded was a disheartening 120-minute commercial with only the faintest echoes of empowerment.

In the film, Barbie embarks on a quest that holds the potential to redefine her controversial legacy. Her sudden contemplation of mortality, questioning her purpose in life and grappling with existential thoughts, could have ushered in a compelling narrative. These human thoughts on death and emotions like anxiety and sadness come with physical flaws Barbie perceives in her body such as her flattened feet and cellulite.

Over the course of her journey, Barbie seems to undergo a gradual transformation from being just a toy to becoming more like an “ordinary” woman. It turns out that these dark feelings stem from a girl who plays with the fashion doll, prompting Barbie to embark on a journey to see the real world and find this girl and address these flaws.

It’s a compelling introduction indeed, as Barbie grapples with an existential crisis while her feet finally touch the ground. Yet these profound themes were merely superficially explored, leaving a vacuum in the film’s soul that was never filled.