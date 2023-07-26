On Türkiye's impressive progress in the defence industry, the chairman of Turkish drone-maker Baykar said the country now has a wide range of ammunition family, air defence tools, and combat systems.

Speaking at Turkish missile producer Roketsan's stand at the 16th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul, Selcuk Bayraktar said the fair exhibits Turkish defence products together, which makes him proud.

The four-day IDEF, which started on Tuesday, is exhibiting a range of defence products including land vehicles, weapons, simulators, radar, sonar, naval platform solutions, aviation systems, missiles, logistic vehicles, supply equipment, and security systems.

Saying that Roketsan has produced Türkiye's first smart ammunition products, Bayraktar said the firm also makes unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) ammunition.