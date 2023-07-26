Greece has ordered evacuations for areas near two central cities after new blazes broke out during a punishing heatwave and as deadly fires hit the Mediterranean.

Thousands of people have evacuated in the region this week as fires also flared in Croatia and Italy, and flames killed 34 in Algeria in extreme heat that has left landscapes tinder dry.

New blazes threatened central Greece on Wednesday, prompting orders for locals to leave near the industrial centre of Volos and outside Lamia.

"Today is the most difficult day of the summer," fire department spokesman Ioannis Artopios told reporters in Athens, noting that crews were battling 90 fires Wednesday - of which 61 had broken out in the last 24 hours.

One woman was found dead in a camper van in a coastal area near Volos, the fire department told AFP.

A cattle farmer was also found dead in one of the evacuated areas near Volos.

Five people have died so far in Greece's wildfire wave, including two water bomber pilots whose plane crashed on Tuesday, and a cattle farmer on the island of Evia.

"We are living through dangerous summer days, as are nine other Mediterranean countries," civil protection minister Vassilis Kikilias said in a televised address.

"Very high temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius and intense winds have created fire fronts of many kilometres," Kikilias said, adding that crews were battling through "inconceivable fatigue."

Evacuation orders have been issued for five villages and communities near Volos, and four more in outer Lamia.

"It's hell here. There are four different fronts... stretching across a combined 10 kilometres (six miles)," Dorothea Kolindrini, a deputy governor from an area included in the orders, told st ate TV ERT.

600 fires

Scientists from the World Weather Attribution group said this week the heatwaves that have hit parts of Europe and North America this month would have been almost impossible without human-caused climate crisis.

The European Union's climate observatory Copernicus on Wednesday said smoke emissions from wildfires in Greece have been the highest for this period of time in the last 21 years.

Greece has battled over 600 fires in the past 12 days, the government said Wednesday.

Temperatures were expected to hit between 43-46 degrees Celsius (109-115 degrees Fahrenheit) in central and southern Greece, according to the national meteorological service.

Storms are forecast for Thursday.