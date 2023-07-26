Soldiers claimed on Wednesday to have overthrown the government of Niger President Mohamed Bazoum in a statement read out on national television, a day after the leader was detained in his official residence.

"We, the defence and security forces ... have decided to put an end to the regime" of President Bazoum, said Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane, surrounded by nine other uniformed soldiers in the address.

They said "all institutions" in the country would be suspended, borders had been closed, and a curfew had been imposed "until further notice". They urged external partners not to interfere.

“This is as a result of the continuing degradation of the security situation, the bad economic and social governance," air force Col. Major Amadou Abdramane said on the video.

Seated at a table in front of nine other officers, he said aerial and land borders were closed and a curfew was imposed until the situation stabilised.

Unseating elected president