Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli soldier in Qalqiliya
Palestinian teenager was taken to the hospital with serious head injuries, but succumbed to his wounds.
Israeli security forces detain an Israeli activist carrying a Palestinian flag, during a demonstration by Palestinians, foreign and Israeli activists, east of the occupied West Bank town of Qalqiliya, on May 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP Archive) / AFP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 27, 2023

Israeli soldiers shot and fatally wounded a Palestinian teen in the head on Wednesday night during a raid on the city of Qalqiliya in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said the 14-year-old, whose name has not been provided, was taken to the Qalqiliya State Hospital with serious head injuries, but succumbed to his wounds.

Local eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that Israeli soldiers raided the Nakkar district in the western part of Qalqiliya city in the late hours.

The soldiers fired live and rubber bullets and tear gas at Palestinian youth who threw stones at them in an attempt to prevent the raid. Israel has not yet commented on the incident.

However, it is reported that the raid was carried out in order to apprehend wanted persons.

Israel intensifies its raids

The murder of the Palestinian teenager is the latest in a series of incidents in which Israeli forces have killed or injured Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank.

Violence in the West Bank, among territories where the Palestinians seek to establish a state, has worsened over the past 15 months amid stepped-up Israeli raids, Palestinian street attacks and assaults by illegal Jewish settlers on Palestinian villages.

The United Nations has called for an end to the violence and for both sides to take steps to de-escalate the situation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
