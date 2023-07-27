Thursday, July 27, 2023

1842 GMT — Ukrainian soldiers have recaptured the southeastern village of Staromaiorske from Russian forces in the Donetsk region, a video published by President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy showed.

"The 35th brigade and the 'Ariy' territorial defence unit have fulfilled their task and liberated the village of Staromaiorske. Glory to Ukraine!" said a soldier in the video that Reuters was unable to immediately geolocate.

The village lies to the south of a cluster of small settlements that Ukraine recaptured during a counteroffensive it began early in June against Russian forces who hold swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine.

More updates 👇

1641 GMT — Putin claims fighting intensifies in southeastern Ukraine, with Russia inflicting heavy losses

Fierce fighting raged in southeastern Ukraine, where a Western official said Kiev has launched a major push and Russian President Vladimir Putin said “hostilities have intensified significantly.”

Battles in recent weeks have taken place on multiple points along the over 1,000-kilometer (over 600-mile) front line as Ukraine wages a counteroffensive with Western-supplied weapons and Western-trained troops against Russian forces who invaded 17 months ago.

Putin praised the “heroism” with which Russian soldiers were repelling attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region of the southeast, claiming Moscow’s troops not only destroyed Ukraine’s military equipment but also inflicted heavy losses to Kiev’s forces.

1518 GMT — Moscow claims it foiled Ukraine's sabotage at Russia's Black Sea Fleet

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed it foiled an act of sabotage on the Black Sea Fleet by Ukraine.

The FSB said a navy officer confessed he was recruited by Ukrainian military intelligence to blow up a vessel carrying high-precision hypersonic weapons.

"As a result of the measures taken, a serviceman of the Russian Navy recruited by the Ukrainian special service was detained, from whom two improvised explosive devices with a total mass of 1 kg in TNT equivalent were seized," it said in a statement.

The suspect is also accused of transmitting information constituting a state secret, it said.

1550 GMT — 'Handful of donations' from Russia is not same as Black Sea grain deal: UN chief

The UN secretary general said that a "handful of donations" will not be the same as the Black Sea grain deal to help ease a global food crisis as Russia offered to provide free grain to six African countries after its withdrawal from the agreement.

In a press conference, Antonio Guterres warned that taking millions of tons of grains out of the market will lead to higher prices.

"The increase of prices will be paid by everybody everywhere and namely by developing countries and by the vulnerable people in middle income and even developed countries," he said.

"So it's not with a handful of donations to some countries, that we correct this dramatic impact that affects everybody, everywhere."

1426 GMT — Russia will provide free grain to 6 African countries in next 3-4 months: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country will provide free grain to six African countries in the next three to four months.

“We will be ready in the coming months, in the next three to four months, to provide Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic, and Eritrea with 25,000-50,000 tons of grain free of charge.

We will also provide free delivery of this product to consumers,” Putin said during his opening speech at the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg.

1410 GMT — US orders transfer of evidence of Russian war crimes to international court

US President Joe Biden signed off on the transfer of evidence to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to bolster its ongoing investigation into alleged Russian war crimes in Ukraine.