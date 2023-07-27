Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, toppled in a military coup, has said on social media platform X that "hard-won gains will be safeguarded" and that Nigeriens who love democracy will see to it.

The country's foreign minister Hassoumi Massoudou also posted on the platform on Thursday, calling on "all democrats and patriots" to make this "perilous adventure" fail.

Hassoumi Massoudou also told agencies that the elected government was the "legitimate and legal authority".

"The legal and legitimate power is the one exercised by the elected president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum," being held by the putschists, he said, adding that the detained leader was "in good health".

Their statements followed a late-night address on Wednesday by soldiers on national television announcing that Bazoum had been removed from power and all institutions of the republic suspended.

Earlier on Wednesday, members of the presidential guard had blocked Bazoum inside the presidential palace, sparking regional and international concern about instability in a country that is a pivotal ally for Western powers helping fight an insurgency in the Sahel region.

Condemnation from beyond nation's borders.