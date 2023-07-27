Türkiye has provided a glimmer of hope for Syrians in need of medical care in the war-torn nation's northwest.

Cancer patients who live in areas cleared of terror elements through Türkiye's anti-terror operations, Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, can now receive treatment in the oncology departments at hospitals in the liberated towns Al Bab, Jarablus, and Afrin.

In the region, there are currently a total of 271 patients seeking treatment. Al Bab hospital accommodates 176 Syrian patients, followed by Afrin with 50 and Jarablus with 45. Across all hospitals in Syria, there are now 460 civilian cancer patients receiving oncology services.

To support these efforts, a Turkish oncologist has been dedicating a day of the week to serve patients at Al Bab hospital.

In contrast, civilians in the northwestern Idlib province, where Syrian regime forces and their backers have targeted healthcare services, face difficulty due to limited access to medication and treatment.