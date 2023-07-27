TÜRKİYE
Syrian patients find healing with Türkiye's help
460 cancer patients are currently receiving hospital treatment in northwestern Syria, areas cleared of terror elements through Türkiye's anti-terror operations, Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch.
July 27, 2023

Türkiye has provided a glimmer of hope for Syrians in need of medical care in the war-torn nation's northwest.

Cancer patients who live in areas cleared of terror elements through Türkiye's anti-terror operations, Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch, can now receive treatment in the oncology departments at hospitals in the liberated towns Al Bab, Jarablus, and Afrin.

In the region, there are currently a total of 271 patients seeking treatment. Al Bab hospital accommodates 176 Syrian patients, followed by Afrin with 50 and Jarablus with 45. Across all hospitals in Syria, there are now 460 civilian cancer patients receiving oncology services.

To support these efforts, a Turkish oncologist has been dedicating a day of the week to serve patients at Al Bab hospital.

In contrast, civilians in the northwestern Idlib province, where Syrian regime forces and their backers have targeted healthcare services, face difficulty due to limited access to medication and treatment.

Throughout the country's civil war, now in its 12th year, a significant number of cancer patients have suffered due to a lack of proper medical services. Some of these in places under regime control have attempted to move to Idlib in hopes of getting treatment in Türkiye.

While Türkiye has long been treating emergency and cancer cases, patient referrals were significantly reduced after devastating twin earthquakes hit the south of the country on February 6.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

