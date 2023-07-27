Kuwait has put to death five people, including a man convicted of involvement in a 2015 Daesh group suicide bombing that killed 27 people, the Public Prosecution said.

The multiple executions in the Gulf emirate on Thursday are the first since seven people were put to death in November last year ending a five-year moratorium.

In a statement, the Public Prosecution said it oversaw the "implementation of the death sentence in Kuwait's Central Prison" against five people, most of them accused of murder.

They include Abdulrahman Sabah Saud — the main convict in the 2015 bombing that struck a Shia mosque in the capital during Friday prayers. It was the bloodiest attack in Kuwait's history.

Saud was convicted of driving the bomber to the mosque and bringing the explosives belt he used from near the Saudi border.

At his initial trial, Saud pleaded guilty to most charges but, in the appeals and supreme courts, he denied them all.

Related Baghdad bombings kill over 200

Relatively rare punishment