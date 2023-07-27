The right to education, perhaps, holds greater significance for a minority community as it is the ultimate means of bridging societal divisions, promoting cohesion, and providing individuals with a sense of belonging.

Around 150,000 ethnic Turks in Greece’s Western Thrace, whose status was defined by the 1923 Lausanne Peace Treaty and whose rights were safeguarded through various bilateral and multilateral agreements, have been facing systematic violations of their right to education.

Although articles 40 and 41 of the Treaty of Lausanne grant the minority the right to education in their native language and autonomy in managing educational institutions, Greece does not fulfil its obligations and assimilates the Turkish community.

A report by Human Rights Watch states that the execution of the Treaty of Lausanne by the Greek administration has been irregular, leading to a poorly organised and neglected educational system for the Turkish minority.

Educational issues the minority face include a mixed administrative system, poorly qualified teachers, lack of bilingual kindergartens, closing down and merging elementary schools, limited secondary schools, outdated and insufficient learning materials, and the lack of a curriculum for teaching Greek as a second language.

Last week, the Greek Ministry of Education and Religious Affairs closed down nine more Turkish minority schools in Rodop (Rhodopi) and Iskece (Xanthi) prefectures.

Since 2011, there has been a steady increase in the systematic closure of Turkish minority primary schools because of what the Greek administration claims to be an “absence of students”.

However, some minority schools have to accommodate more students than their capacity allows, says Hakan Efendi, a Turkish HR specialist who completed his primary, middle and high school education in Iskece.

“Greek authorities’ reluctance to permit new buildings has pushed schools into adopting a two-shift education model,” he tells TRT World.

The total number of minority schools in Western Thrace has now reduced to 90, compared to 231 in the region in 1995. The systematic closure of minority schools is seen as part of Greece’s policy of identity denial towards Western Thrace Turks.

“Their denial of our identity has played an even more unifying role in our society and children. I observe that our children who attend minority schools develop a stronger sense of belonging to the community and Turkish identity,” Aydin Ahmet, President of the Western Thrace Turkish Teachers’ Union, tells TRT World.

Ahmet has been serving as the President of the union since 2017, which was officially closed along with the Gumulcine (Komotini) Turkish Youth Association and the Iskece (Xanthi) Turkish Association in 1983 after they refused the request to remove the word ‘Turkish’ from their signs.

It has been prohibited by the Greek authorities to indicate the word Turkish also in school signs since 1972.

Under-qualified educators

Under a Cultural Agreement of 1951, Greece and Türkiye had agreed to exchange 35 teachers for minority schools in each country. However, Greece unilaterally reduced this number to 16 in 1990.

Greek authorities have long prevented teachers from Türkiye from working at Turkish minority schools in Iskece despite the absence of such restrictions in the agreement. Since the 2002-2003 school year, Türkiye-educated teachers have also been barred from working at minority elementary schools.

Only graduates of the Thessaloniki Pedagogical Academy (EPATH), established in 1968 during the Greek junta regime, are given teaching permission in minority schools.

Many Turkish people believe that the establishment of EPATH aimed to exert control over the minority and distance it from its Turkish heritage, according to the Human Rights Watch report.

Ironically, at EPATH, the language of instruction is Greek, while the teachers are entrusted with teaching in Turkish.

“Insisting on employing these teachers, who lack the necessary qualifications, serves the sole purpose of keeping our children away from a successful educational experience," says Ahmet.

"By reducing the number of educated individuals as much as possible and creating a more manageable minority, the aim is to accelerate assimilation."

After the Greek junta captured power in 1967, the Turkish community in Western Thrace experienced increased persecution and violations of their rights, often in apparent disregard of the principles outlined in the European Union acquis.