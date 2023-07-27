Rockets have pummelled the Sudanese capital, witnesses said, as paramilitaries attacked a key air force base north of the capital claiming to have killed and wounded "dozens" of soldiers.

On Thursday, residents reported "heavy artillery shelling" in the capital's northwest, while drones belonging to the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces attacked the air base north of Khartoum, witnesses said.

The Rapid Support Forces said in a statement it had "destroyed three fighter jets, as well as stores of weapons, military equipment and supplies", adding that its forces had "killed or wounded dozens".

Meanwhile, the Sudanese army's delegation to truce talks in Jeddah has returned to Sudan "for consultations", the army said in a statement on Thursday.

The delegation will be ready to continue talks "once they resume after obstacles are overcome", the statement added.

Since April 15, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan has been locked in a war with his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The fighting — concentrated in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur — has killed more than 3,900 people and displaced more than 3.3 million.

An interior ministry statement on Thursday said that a police lieutenant general had been killed in an attack on a police base earlier this month.