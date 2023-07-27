Türkiye has “strongly” condemned the storming of the Al Aqsa Mosque by the Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and extremist settlers.

“We call on Israeli authorities to take necessary measures in a serious manner to restrain these provocations which violate the sanctity of Al Aqsa Mosque and its historical status based on the international law, and to prevent escalation of the tension,” a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Far-right Jewish settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem, according to an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf. More than 340 settlers entered the compound under Israeli police protection.