CULTURE
5 MIN READ
‘Oh my God, I am home’:When Sinead O’Connor found her true calling in Islam
The iconic Irish singer-songwriter’s remarkable story reveals her lifelong alignment with Islamic values – even before officially converting to the faith.
‘Oh my God, I am home’:When Sinead O’Connor found her true calling in Islam
Singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada. / Photo: Getty Images / Getty Images
July 27, 2023

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, who enchanted the world with her soul-stirring music, has passed away at the age of 56. Beyond her mesmerising voice, her life was one of unyielding activism and an eventual embrace of Islam, a journey rooted in truth and profound Islamic values she had unknowingly embodied from the start.

Throughout her illustrious career, O’Connor was never one to shy away from speaking her mind and using her platform to address critical issues.

In 1992, she stunned the world by tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a live appearance on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live”, boldly denouncing the Catholic Church as an adversary.

Long before sexual abuse allegations against the clergy were widely reported, she fearlessly stood as a critic against an institution that had often turned a blind eye to the suffering of victims.

Her activism extended beyond the church. O’Connor challenged societal norms with her iconic shaved head and shapeless wardrobe, shunning popular culture’s notion of femininity and empowering countless young women to embrace their authentic selves.

Journey through Islam: Unintentionally Muslim all along

In 2018, she made headlines again, this time for a personal transformation that would profoundly impact her life.

She publicly announced her conversion to Islam and revealed her new name, Shuhada’ Davitt.

RelatedSinead O'Connor announces conversion to Islam

Yet, her journey to Islam was not a sudden shift but a realisation of her lifelong connection to Islamic values, even before formally embracing the faith.

RECOMMENDED

In a now-deleted tweet, she confidently declared, “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim. This is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey. All scripture study leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant. I will be given (another) new name. It will be Shuhada.”

A year later, in a candid late-night show interview, O’Connor shared her spiritual journey, reminiscing about her religious upbringing and quest for a deeper understanding of God.

She had explored various scriptures in search of truth, finding solace in different teachings. “I started studying scriptures from different religious, trying to find the ‘truth’ about God. I never thought I would join a religion, but I left Islam until last because I had so much prejudice about Islam.”

However, it was the Quran that resonated deeply within her, making her feel like she had finally found her spiritual home. “But then when I started reading, and I read just chapter two alone of the Quran, and I realised, Oh my God, I am home.”

“I had been a Muslim all my life and didn’t realise it,” she stated passionately. For her, Islam was not just a religion but a way of thinking, a mindset that she had unknowingly carried throughout her life.

She emphasised how Islam affirmed the original versions of previous scriptures, which had been tampered with over time, an aspect that deeply resonated with her personal childhood memories of religion.

Before officially embracing Islam, O’Connor had unknowingly embodied many Islamic values throughout her life. Her activism against the Catholic Church’s abuse scandals and the music industry’s pressure to conform to gender norms, challenging the objectification of women and the obsession with physical appearance, can be seen as reflections of her innate Islamic values of justice, self-respect, modesty and inner strength.

As we remember Sinead O'Connor, we celebrate her inspiring transformation into Islam, which revealed the profound Islamic values she had embodied even before her official conversion. Her journey reflects the power of self-discovery and the authenticity of embracing one's true identity.

Her legacy as a fearless truth-teller and a voice for critical issues stands tall, leaving an indelible mark on the world.

As we bid farewell to an iconic artist and an extraordinary soul, her message of courage, conviction, and embracing truth will continue to inspire generations to come.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires