WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye following Niger coup attempt with 'deep concern'
Niger's presidency confirmed that a coup attempt had been carried out, and President Mohamed Bazoum was ousted and the country's constitution was suspended.
Türkiye following Niger coup attempt with 'deep concern'
Niger has suffered from chronic political volatility since gaining independence from France in 1960. / Photo: AA / AA
July 27, 2023

Türkiye is following news of a coup attempt in the West African nation of Niger with “deep concern,” with hopes that lawful peace and stability in the country will not suffer, a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We follow with deep concern the coup attempt perpetrated by a group within the Armed Forces in Niger, which led to the removal from duty of President Mohamed Bazoum, who came to power through democratic elections, and the suspension of all democratic institutions," the statement said Thursday.

Türkiye hopes that the constitutional order, social peace and stability of "friendly and brotherly" Niger will not deteriorate, it added.

"Türkiye will continue to stand by Niger throughout this critical period," it said.

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye itself had a history of coups which did damage to the country’s democracy, till in 2016 the nation's leadership and its people successfully fought off a bloody coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The Niger's presidency confirmed on Wednesday that a coup attempt had been carried out.

Bazoum was ousted and the Constitution suspended due to the country’s worsening security situation and socioeconomic crisis, according to a statement by Colonel-Major Amadou Abdramane.

Calling themselves the National Council for the Safeguarding of the Country, the soldiers read out a coup statement in a video on state broadcaster ORTN.

RelatedNiger coup 'dethrones' President Mohamed Bazoum: Here's what we know so far
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires