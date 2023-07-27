WORLD
2 MIN READ
Philippines President Marcos ends 7-year emergency in Mindanao
The state of emergency was imposed by Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 due to lawlessness in Mindanao.
Philippines President Marcos ends 7-year emergency in Mindanao
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), at the House of Representative in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Rabiul Islam
July 27, 2023

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered the lifting of a seven-year emergency in the southernmost part of the Southeast Asian nation.

A statement from his office said on Thursday that the state of emergency was lifted “after the peace and order situation … has significantly improved” in Mindanao.

The state of emergency was imposed by Marcos’ predecessor Rodrigo Duterte in 2016 on account of lawlessness in Mindanao.

Duterte had earlier served as mayor of Davao, a major Mindanao city, where he won seven terms and served for over 22 years.

RECOMMENDED

“Through successful focused military and law enforcement operations and programs that promote sustainable and inclusive peace, the government has made significant gains in improving and restoring peace and order in the region,” the statement stated.

It added the move “will boost economic activity and hasten the recovery of the local economy.”

The Filipino presidency said the state of emergency was imposed in view of the violence perpetrated by private armies and local warlords, bandits, criminal syndicates, terrorist groups, and religious extremists across the island groups.

RelatedMindanao Muslims vote in autonomy referendum in southern Philippines
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires