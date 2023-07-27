The US is concerned by the Israeli far-right national security minister’s visit to the Al Aqsa Mosque compound, the State Department said.

“We absolutely are concerned by today’s visit to Temple Mount, Haram al Sharif in Jerusalem,” spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters, reaffirming the US position in support of the historic status quo of holy sites.

“We underline Jordan's special role in Muslim holy sites in Jerusalem,” he said. “Any unilateral action or rhetoric that deviates or jeopardizes the status quo is completely unacceptable,” he added.

The minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, led a group Thursday of far-right illegal settlers to the Al Aqsa compound in occupied East Jerusalem. About 1,700 far-right Jewish settlers stormed the Al Aqsa Mosque, according to an official from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, an organisation appointed by Jordan.