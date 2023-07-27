The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has put operations on hold in Niger after an attempted coup by members of the military.

"Following the developments in Niger, our humanitarian operations there are on hold, with the country already facing a complex humanitarian situation linked to escalating violence, socio-economic challenges and climate change," OCHA said in a statement on Thursday.

The Nigerien presidency confirmed that a coup attempt was carried out by soldiers who sealed access to the official residence of President Mohamed Bazoum.

The country’s army chief, meanwhile, declared allegiance to the forces involved in the coup attempt, saying the decision was necessary to “avoid a deadly confrontation between the various forces.”