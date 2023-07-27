WORLD
Israel to world: Palestinians have no right to return to their homes
The potential return of millions of Palestinians will harm Jewish people's right to self-determination and it will never happen, Israel's UN envoy says.
Palestinians wait to receive food supplies at an aid distribution centre run by United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), at Beach refugee camp in Gaza, May 22, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 27, 2023

Israel's UN ambassador has said that Palestinians "have no right to return" to their homes.

''Let me be clear, there is no right of return. You all know this,'' Gilad Erdan told a UN Security Council meeting on Thursday.

"The demand of returning millions of descendants of refugees demands to obliterate the Jewish people's right to self-determination, and this will never happen."

There are currently 5.9 million Palestinian refugees in blockaded Gaza, and in the occupied West Bank, as well as neighbouring countries in the Middle East, according to UNRWA, the UN's Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour said that there are more than 700,000 Israeli settlers in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem.

"The Israeli occupation is a settler-colonial occupation," he said. "The only way the international community can end it is to address its settler-colonial nature."

He called for UN resolutions to be translated into an action plan with measures to be taken by every "peace-loving" state to dissuade Israel from entrenching its occupation.

Israeli occupation

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa Mosque is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War.

It annexed the entire city in 1980, in a move never recognised by the international community.

Israeli forces and fanatical Jewish settlers frequently carry out raids at Al Aqsa Mosque to provoke Palestinians, and recent years have seen the incursions grow larger and more brazen.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank in recent months amid repeated Israeli raids into Palestinian towns.​​​​​​​

