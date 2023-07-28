The United States is expected to announce as early as Friday that it will provide Taiwan with military assistance worth more than $300 million, two US officials told Reuters news agency, a move likely to anger China.

Congress authorised up to $1 billion worth of Presidential Drawdown Authority weapons aid for Taiwan in the 2023 budget.

One official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the package is expected to be worth around $330 million.

The formal announcement is not expected to include a list of weapon systems being provided.

In recent weeks, four sources said the package was expected to include four unarmed MQ-9A reconnaissance drones, but noted their inclusion could fall through as officials work through details on removing some of the advanced equipment from the drones that only the US Air Force is allowed access to.

Another issue was who would pay for the alterations to the drones, one of the people briefed on the matter said.

Reuters could not determine if the drones were still part of the package. The White House declined to comment.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Related Chinese warplanes cross Taiwan Strait, carry out 'combat patrols'

Arm deliveries

Taiwan had previously agreed to purchase four, more advanced, MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones, made by General Atomics, which are slated for delivery in 2025.