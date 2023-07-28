A motorcycle planted with explosives has detonated in a Damascus suburb near a Shia Muslim shrine, killing at least six people and wounding dozens a day before the solemn holy day of Ashoura, state media reported, citing the regime's interior ministry.

Syrian Regime Health Minister Hassan al Ghabash said in a statement that 26 people wounded in the blast in the Sayida Zeinab neighborhood were being treated at several hospitals. Twenty others were treated on-site or discharged, he said.

Regime authorities had initially said the bomb was hidden in a taxi, but later reported that the explosives were on a motorcycle that exploded next to the cab.

The Britain-based opposition war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that a woman was among those who died and that her three children were wounded.

The Observatory said the explosion occurred close to positions of Iranian militias, a key ally of Syrian Regime leader Bashar Assad alongside Russia in Syria's civil conflict now in its 13th year.

Photos shared by Al Ikhbariya and pro-government media show a charred taxi surrounded by large crowds of people and men in military fatigues.

Green, red and black Ashoura flags and banners hung from buildings in the area.

Related Suicide bombers target shrine in Baghdad, kill 35

Ashoura