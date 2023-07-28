TÜRKİYE
PKK’s so-called provincial head neutralised by Turkish intelligence
Mesut Celal Osman, known by the code name "Zagros Cekdar," recruited young people by force into the terrorist organisation in Syria and gave instructions for numerous attacks against Turkish security force.
PKK terrorists have hideouts in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, which they use to plot attacks on Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
July 28, 2023

The National Intelligence Organisation of Türkiye (MIT) neutralised Mesut Celal Osman, the so-called Sinjar head for the terrorist organisation PKK/KCK, in an operation conducted in Sinjar, northern Iraq.

According to information obtained from security sources, MIT determined that Mesut Celal Osman, known by the code name "Zagros Cekdar," who recruited young people by force into the organisation in Syria and gave instructions for numerous attacks against Turkish security forces, had crossed from Syria to Iraq in 2018.

It was revealed that Osman was assigned to the region to support the weakening terrorist organisation.

Osman, who attempted to intimidate the local population forcefully, was neutralised by MIT during an operation while he was attending a meeting in Sinjar.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
