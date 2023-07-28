Saudi Arabia has summoned the Danish envoy to protest desecrations of the Quran by an extreme-right group in Copenhagen, state media reported.

During a meeting on Thursday with the Danish charge d'affaires, foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note urging an end to "these disgraceful acts", the official Saudi Press Agency said on Friday.

They said the desecrations "violate all religious teachings (and) international laws and norms" and can "fuel hatred between religions".

The far-right group Danske Patrioter on Monday posted a video in which a man is seen desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book.

It was just the latest such incident to stir anger in the Muslim world and beyond.

Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's holy cities Mecca and Medina, has also denounced a vile attack by a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque.