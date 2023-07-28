To say that Javier Gerardo Milei’s views are extreme is an understatement. He says the climate crisis is a “socialist lie” and has promoted legalising the selling of human organs.

Amid Argentina’s election season, the economist-turned-politician has emerged as the dark horse, gaining supporters across cross sections of society.

He also claims he can fix the country’s deep economic malaise.

Some now regard Milei, a libertarian politician with an ultra-conservative political outlook and an extremely liberal economic agenda, as a potential candidate for the presidency and crucially offering a third way to Argentina’s bipartisan politics.

Analysts suggest the 52-year-old defies neat political typologies, with some describing him as being an anarcho-capitalist, a libertarian or a far-right populist.

Some surveys also suggest that Milei’s avid support is increasing.

Argentina faces 115 percent inflation while 40 percent live in poverty. And a section of voters traditionally associated with the ruling Peronists and the younger generations whose purchasing power has been hit hard see him as a solution.

One expert suggests Milei’s Libertad Avanza or Freedom Advances coalition “seems to be the most radical and reactionary alternative since the democratic restoration of 1983, with great support from young people and the sympathy of middle sectors tired of the traditional bipartisanship”.

Now, his firebrand rhetoric and campaign pledges are gaining traction in a similar vein to other far-right figures across the globe like Trump and Brazil’s former president Jair Bolsonaro. Both harnessed the power of social media to amplify their discourse, eventually reaching the presidency.

Ahead of Argentina’s primary elections on August 13 and the presidential elections on October 22, Milei has used his social platforms to propel his candidacy and campaign pledges directly to new audiences.

In 2021, during Argentina’s primary legislative elections, the ruling Peronist coalition suffered a hard-hitting defeat, losing 18 out of 24 districts and its majority in the Senate.

That moment arguably cemented Milei’s position, as his coalition received the third-highest votes in Buenos Aires.

Despite gaining national prominence for his theatrical televised takedowns of what he calls Argentina’s political elite or “caste” in recent years, Milei’s political rise was arguably not always a shoo-in.

‘Rock star’ politician

During his adolescence, Milei idolised the Rolling Stones, going on to form a rock music band called Everest that typically covered “the Stones” songs.

Later, Milei moved closer towards sport and Argentina’s national pastime, football.

In the 1980s, he was on the books of a professional Football Club, and since his political ascent, pictures have circulated in the media showing the ebullient Argentine with wild hair donning the goalkeeping gloves of Buenos Aires Club ‘Chacarita Juniors’.