WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The Hong Kong government had in June requested an injunction order so that the song "Glory to Hong Kong" would be banned from being disseminated or performed to encourage "secession".
Hong Kong court rejects government bid to ban democracy song
The government said the lyrics contain a slogan that could constitute a call for secession and already banned it at schools. / Photo: AFP / AFP
By Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023

A Hong Kong court has rejected a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.

Judge Anthony Chan on Friday refused to grant the ban, which would have targeted anyone who uses the song to advocate for the separation of Hong Kong from China.

Chan said the court considered whether an injunction would provide any greater deterrence than existing criminal law, and its potential chilling effect.

“I am unable to see a solid basis for believing that the invocation of the civil jurisdiction can assist in the enforcement of the law in question,” Chan said in the ruling.

The song was written during mass protests against the government in the China's self-governingterritory in 2019 and its lyrics call for democracy and liberty.

The song has since been mistakenly played at several international sporting events instead of China’snational anthem, “March of the Volunteers.”

In seeking the court order, the government also sought to ban actions that use the song to incite others to commit secession and to insult the national anthem, including such acts carried out online.

RelatedHong Kong government wants 'Glory to Hong Kong' protest song banned
RECOMMENDED

Dispute with Google

The city's secretary for justice sought the injunction last month after the song was mistakenly played as the city’s anthem at international events.

And a mix-up in an ice hockey competition in February resulted in the city's top sports body reprimanding the Hong Kong Ice Hockey Association, which appealed for forgiveness for what it called an “independent and unfortunate” event.

The Hong Kong government has tried to push Google to display China’s national anthem as the top result in searches for the city’s anthem instead of the song but to no avail.

Google told the government to present a court order proving the song violated local laws before it could be removed, according to Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

The government, therefore, decided to deal with the matter by legal means, he said in an interview with a local broadcaster.

Google did not reply to a request for comment on its earlier exchanges with officials.

RelatedChina passes Hong Kong security law, activist group disbands
SOURCE:AP
Explore
'Berlin whipping up spy mania': Russia expels German diplomat in tit-for-tat move
RSF attack on hospital in Sudan kills 22 people, including medics
Israel continues to block aid deliveries into Gaza: UNRWA
Bangladesh thanks Pakistan as Islamabad shuns T20 World Cup match with India in support of Dhaka
Türkiye boosts air, ground military support to back Somalia’s war on terror
Pakistan military claims major gains in Balochistan operation with 216 terrorists killed
Türkiye, Saudi Arabia eye joint investment in KAAN fighter jets, deepeing defence cooperation
Israeli forces detain 32 Palestinians in raids across occupied West Bank
China urges US–Russia talks after nuclear arms control treaty expires
Israeli strikes kill Palestinian man, injure woman in Gaza despite ceasefire deal
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires